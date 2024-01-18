Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 106.3% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $420,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 2.4% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ROP stock traded up $1.01 on Thursday, hitting $538.20. The stock had a trading volume of 143,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,154. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $416.77 and a 1 year high of $551.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $533.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $505.59.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.11. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 48.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 10.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $537.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total transaction of $134,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,484.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total transaction of $134,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,484.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,411.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 979 shares of company stock valued at $500,817 in the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

