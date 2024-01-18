RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $131.88 Million

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 18th. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $41,190.36 or 1.00282585 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $131.88 million and approximately $280,729.05 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get RSK Smart Bitcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,074.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.28 or 0.00166242 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $234.98 or 0.00572073 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00009689 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00058243 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $153.74 or 0.00374298 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.71 or 0.00179453 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000476 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,202 coins. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rootstock.io. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rootstock_io. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official message board is blog.rsk.co.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rootstock Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. Rootstock Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 3,201.64825834 in circulation. The last known price of Rootstock Smart Bitcoin is 42,746.61387189 USD and is down -0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $219,769.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rootstock.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.