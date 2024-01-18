Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Sets New 1-Year High at $46.56

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $46.56 and last traded at $46.56, with a volume of 104665 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.26.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, UBS Group lowered shares of Safran from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th.
Safran Stock Up 2.9 %
About Safran
Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, satellites, and drones; and offers maintenance, repair, and overhaul services, as well as sells spare parts.
