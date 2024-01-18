Secret (SIE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $10.66 Million

Secret (SIE) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. In the last week, Secret has traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Secret has a total market capitalization of $10.66 million and approximately $8,430.83 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret token can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.79 or 0.00130456 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00036737 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00024121 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004389 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000109 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000207 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 91.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About Secret

Secret (SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00329227 USD and is down -2.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,011.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

