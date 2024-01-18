Shentu (CTK) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.15 Million

Shentu (CTK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. One Shentu coin can currently be bought for about $0.67 or 0.00001645 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Shentu has traded down 9.1% against the dollar. Shentu has a market capitalization of $87.20 million and approximately $3.15 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Shentu alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Shentu Profile

Shentu was first traded on October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 129,786,659 coins. Shentu’s official website is www.shentu.technology. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Shentu’s official message board is medium.com/shentu-foundation.

Buying and Selling Shentu

According to CryptoCompare, “Shentu (CTK) is a native utility token within the Shentu ecosystem, designed primarily as an intrinsic value bearer. The Shentu platform is a blockchain platform that fosters decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contract development. CTK serves multiple purposes within the ecosystem, including transaction fees, governance, and staking. By staking CTK, users can potentially earn rewards while simultaneously bolstering the network’s security.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shentu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shentu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shentu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Shentu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shentu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.