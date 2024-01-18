SingularityNET (AGIX) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $268.21 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 18th. SingularityNET has a market cap of $268.21 million and approximately $35.75 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000657 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005306 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00018860 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00014145 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,810.93 or 0.99913907 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00011582 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.14 or 0.00220678 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004874 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About SingularityNET

AGIX is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,374,050,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,374,050,373.7431102 with 1,252,665,354.3915045 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.28909319 USD and is down -0.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 178 active market(s) with $22,895,129.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

