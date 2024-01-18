Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Shares Down 0.6%

Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.65 and last traded at $1.80. Approximately 267,770 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 164,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.81.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Smart Sand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $74.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average of $2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.15. Smart Sand had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $76.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Smart Sand, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Smart Sand news, Director Andrew R. Speaker sold 75,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total transaction of $148,406.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 925,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,246.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 30.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Smart Sand in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Smart Sand in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Smart Sand in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Smart Sand in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Smart Sand in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also provides logistics services; and SmartSystems, a wellsite storage solution.

