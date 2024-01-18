SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF (NYSEARCA:LOWC) Shares Down 1.5%

SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF (NYSEARCA:LOWC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.16 and last traded at $30.19. Approximately 4,944,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 26,548% from the average daily volume of 18,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.65.

SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $247.56 million, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOWC. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF by 253.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 109,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after buying an additional 78,500 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after buying an additional 7,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF by 272.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,225,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,978,000 after buying an additional 896,400 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF (NZAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted based on ESG criteria that are compatible with the Paris Climate Agreement and carbon reduction goals.

