Square Token (SQUA) Price Up 0.6% Over Last 7 Days

Square Token (SQUA) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 18th. One Square Token token can now be bought for $0.0243 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Square Token has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. Square Token has a market cap of $50,321.15 and $30.05 worth of Square Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Square Token Token Profile

Square Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,068,298 tokens. Square Token’s official Twitter account is @tokensquare and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Square Token is squaretoken.org.

Square Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Square Token (SQUA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Square Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Square Token is 0.0242784 USD and is down -2.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $5.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://squaretoken.org.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Square Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Square Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Square Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

