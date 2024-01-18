Standard Life Private Equity Trust (LON:SLPE) Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Standard Life Private Equity Trust (LON:SLPE – Get Free Report) were down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 459 ($5.84) and last traded at GBX 460.50 ($5.86). Approximately 107,083 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 157,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 464 ($5.90).

Standard Life Private Equity Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 468.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 454.01. The stock has a market cap of £708.00 million and a PE ratio of 2.97.

Standard Life Private Equity Trust Company Profile

SL Private Equity specializes in fund of funds and direct investments. It seeks to invest in mid-market buyouts and expansion capital. It focuses on investments in healthcare, oil and gas services, educational publishing, aero-engineering, and capital goods outside Europe. Within fund of fund investments it seeks to invest in private equity funds focused on mid to large sized buyouts.

