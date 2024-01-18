Steem (STEEM) Hits Market Capitalization of $103.07 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 18th. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000553 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Steem has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. Steem has a market capitalization of $103.07 million and $4.81 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,074.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.28 or 0.00166242 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $234.98 or 0.00572073 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00009689 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00058243 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $153.74 or 0.00374298 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.71 or 0.00179453 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 453,553,696 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

