Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.1333 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Stellus Capital Investment has raised its dividend by an average of 13.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Stellus Capital Investment has a payout ratio of 98.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to earn $1.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.4%.

Stellus Capital Investment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCM traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.03. 83,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,613. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $314.36 million, a P/E ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.57. Stellus Capital Investment has a twelve month low of $12.19 and a twelve month high of $16.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Stellus Capital Investment ( NYSE:SCM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The investment management company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.24 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 9.91%. On average, research analysts forecast that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

SCM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut Stellus Capital Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stellus Capital Investment

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 4.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,268 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 11.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 5.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 28,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 129,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. 14.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

