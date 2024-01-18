Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Price Target to C$13.00

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 90.34% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Acumen Capital lowered their target price on Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. CIBC lowered their target price on Enerflex from C$8.50 to C$7.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ATB Capital increased their price target on Enerflex from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enerflex has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.28.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Enerflex

Enerflex Stock Performance

Shares of EFX traded up C$0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$6.83. 797,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,391. The firm has a market capitalization of C$846.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.80, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Enerflex has a twelve month low of C$5.44 and a twelve month high of C$11.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.32.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$778.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$767.37 million. Enerflex had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. Analysts predict that Enerflex will post 0.6195426 earnings per share for the current year.

Enerflex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, power generation, and processing infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, electric power solutions, and water solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.