Stratis (STRAX) Price Tops $1.05 on Exchanges

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. Stratis has a market capitalization of $165.31 million and approximately $19.04 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Stratis has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.05 or 0.00002559 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,462.84 or 0.05989299 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.29 or 0.00080954 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00027425 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00015292 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00023349 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00007367 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000431 BTC.

About Stratis

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 157,067,090 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

