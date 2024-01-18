Streakk (STKK) Price Hits $0.0296

Streakk (STKK) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. In the last seven days, Streakk has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. One Streakk token can currently be purchased for about $0.0296 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges. Streakk has a market cap of $296,384.53 and approximately $25,471.72 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Streakk Profile

Streakk’s genesis date was May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for Streakk is www.streakk.io. The official message board for Streakk is medium.com/@streakkofficial. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Streakk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 0.03100347 USD and is down -7.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $59,664.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streakk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streakk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

