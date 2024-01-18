Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Hits New 52-Week High at $32.20

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.20 and last traded at $31.98, with a volume of 12846 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.68.

Sumco Stock Up 1.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sumco had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $693.43 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sumco Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Sumco Company Profile

Sumco Corporation manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry in Japan, the United States, China, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

