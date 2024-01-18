Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Price Target Cut to C$10.50

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at ATB Capital from C$13.00 to C$10.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 68.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SGY. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Surge Energy from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Surge Energy in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Surge Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.16.

Get Surge Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SGY

Surge Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SGY traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$6.25. The company had a trading volume of 202,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,546. The firm has a market cap of C$626.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$7.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.08. Surge Energy has a 12 month low of C$6.17 and a 12 month high of C$9.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.32.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C($0.18). The company had revenue of C$184.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$183.55 million. Surge Energy had a net margin of 26.60% and a return on equity of 19.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that Surge Energy will post 0.7104677 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Surge Energy news, Senior Officer Peter Dan O’neil sold 7,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.86, for a total transaction of C$51,525.46. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Surge Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company's principal properties include Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; the Southeast Saskatchewan properties are located in the Southeast corner of the Province; the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; the Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; and the Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.