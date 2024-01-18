SWEDISH ORPHAN/S (OTCMKTS:SWTUY) Trading Down 1.2%

SWEDISH ORPHAN/S (OTCMKTS:SWTUY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.38 and last traded at $24.38. 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.67.

SWEDISH ORPHAN/S Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.81.

SWEDISH ORPHAN/S Company Profile

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haemophilia, inflammation, and genetic and lysosomal diseases. The company offers Elocta to treat haemophilia A; and Alprolix to treat haemophilia B.

