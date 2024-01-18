TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) Trading Down 5%

TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG – Get Free Report) dropped 5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €11.77 ($12.93) and last traded at €11.94 ($13.12). Approximately 803,703 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 93% from the average daily volume of 416,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at €12.57 ($13.81).

TAG Immobilien Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of €12.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of €10.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -4.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

About TAG Immobilien

(Get Free Report)

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TAG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.