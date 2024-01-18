THG (LON:THG) Shares Up 10.4%

THG Plc (LON:THG – Get Free Report) shot up 10.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 75.12 ($0.96) and last traded at GBX 74.14 ($0.94). 9,620,835 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 97% from the average session volume of 4,883,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67.16 ($0.85).

Several brokerages have recently commented on THG. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.64) target price on shares of THG in a report on Monday, November 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of THG from GBX 69 ($0.88) to GBX 66 ($0.84) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of THG from GBX 50 ($0.64) to GBX 48 ($0.61) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, THG has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 91 ($1.16).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 78.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 81.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.14. The company has a market cap of £898.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.56, a P/E/G ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.40.

THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates pure-play sites, such as Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty, and Dermstore that offers approximately 1,300 premium brands across the skincare, haircare, cosmetics, and fragrance categories; Myprotein, a direct-to-consumer sports nutrition provider that offers products across various categories, including vegan alternatives, health snacks, vitamins and athleisure; and THG Ingenuity, an end-to-end platform that powers digital experience and retail for FMCG, beauty, and retail brands.

