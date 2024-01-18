TiraVerse (TVRS) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

TiraVerse (TVRS) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. One TiraVerse token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. TiraVerse has a total market capitalization of $997,921.62 and approximately $1.06 worth of TiraVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TiraVerse has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

TiraVerse Token Profile

TiraVerse was first traded on February 28th, 2022. TiraVerse’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. TiraVerse’s official Twitter account is @tiraverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. TiraVerse’s official website is tiraverse.com.

Buying and Selling TiraVerse

According to CryptoCompare, “TiraVerse (TVRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. TiraVerse has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of TiraVerse is 0.00000998 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tiraverse.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TiraVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TiraVerse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TiraVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

