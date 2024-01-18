Todd Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 79.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 681,966 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 301,088 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $27,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 100,784.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 260,453,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,738,765,000 after buying an additional 260,195,018 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,016,505,000 after acquiring an additional 570,039 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,449,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $511,075,000 after purchasing an additional 357,259 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,142,969 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $349,358,000 after purchasing an additional 51,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 3.1% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,463,487 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $220,561,000 after purchasing an additional 166,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.91.

BorgWarner Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE BWA traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 901,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,628,227. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.66. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.63 and a 1-year high of $51.14.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 15.15%. On average, research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.19%.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

