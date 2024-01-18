Todd Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Todd Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,953 shares during the quarter. AutoZone accounts for about 1.4% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $59,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth about $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 8.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 31.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 24.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,740.00 to $2,750.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Oppenheimer downgraded AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $2,850.00 to $2,600.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,933.00 to $3,027.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,750.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,858.35.

Shares of AZO traded up $26.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2,695.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,406. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,277.88 and a 1-year high of $2,750.00. The stock has a market cap of $46.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,624.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,554.54.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $31.57 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $27.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.56 EPS for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total value of $19,902,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,530.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total value of $19,902,636.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,530.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total value of $1,052,325.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,820,219.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,661 shares of company stock valued at $47,675,816 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

