Todd Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Todd Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,890 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $21,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the second quarter worth about $44,000. ING Groep NV increased its stake in Baidu by 103.2% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 443 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Baidu by 36.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 446 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baidu during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 21.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Baidu Stock Up 2.0 %
Baidu stock traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $104.27. 2,758,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,243,222. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.23 and a 200 day moving average of $126.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.70. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.98 and a 12-month high of $160.88.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Baidu Company Profile
Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.
