Todd Asset Management LLC Has $21.92 Million Stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Todd Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 449,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,385 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Sun Life Financial worth $21,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,398,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Sun Life Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $369,590,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,141,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,387 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 16.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,898,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 191.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,701,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sun Life Financial Price Performance

SLF stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,344. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.53 and a twelve month high of $53.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 16.20%. Equities analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sun Life Financial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were given a $0.5637 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 54.48%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile



Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

