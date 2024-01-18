Todd Asset Management LLC Has $25.20 Million Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Todd Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $25,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 104.9% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,205,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,984,000 after buying an additional 617,287 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 462.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,345,000 after buying an additional 445,200 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 507.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,557,000 after purchasing an additional 398,954 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth $132,163,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 706,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,676,000 after purchasing an additional 209,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CHTR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $463.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $480.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $481.33.

Shares of CHTR stock traded up $3.50 on Thursday, hitting $362.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 561,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $387.34 and its 200-day moving average is $407.81. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $315.02 and a fifty-two week high of $458.30. The company has a market capitalization of $53.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.06.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $0.52. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.38 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 83,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.82, for a total transaction of $34,496,555.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

