Todd Asset Management LLC Has $26.64 Million Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 419,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,210 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of ONEOK worth $26,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OKE. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 275.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 6.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 500.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,812,000 after buying an additional 139,379 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 20.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 161,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after purchasing an additional 27,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE OKE traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.46. 2,697,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,107,192. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.56. The company has a market capitalization of $41.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.91 and a 12 month high of $72.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.09%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.18.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

