Todd Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin comprises about 1.0% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Todd Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Parker-Hannifin worth $40,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $462.00 to $506.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $435.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $465.07.

PH stock traded up $3.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $459.48. 228,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,865. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $297.12 and a 52 week high of $465.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $444.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $414.02.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.63. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.87%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

