Todd Asset Management LLC Purchases 53,310 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,555 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,310 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $29,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in NetEase by 186.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 59.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in NetEase during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in NetEase during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 27.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 11.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetEase Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTES traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $89.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,572,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,309,713. The firm has a market cap of $57.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.56. NetEase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.85 and a fifty-two week high of $118.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.65 and a 200-day moving average of $103.14.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $13.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.87 by $2.43. The firm had revenue of $27.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.26 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 26.21%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. NetEase’s payout ratio is 34.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTES has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on NetEase from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

