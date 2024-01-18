Todd Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 255,374 PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 255,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,712,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 11.3% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 602.8% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 43,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 37,694 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the third quarter valued at $291,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in PACCAR by 189.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 145,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,412,000 after acquiring an additional 95,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 12.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 69,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after acquiring an additional 7,946 shares in the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $2,003,507.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at $8,069,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $172,813.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $2,003,507.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at $8,069,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,221 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,915 over the last ninety days. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PACCAR stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $95.03. The company had a trading volume of 915,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,203,816. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.15. The stock has a market cap of $49.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.38. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $64.78 and a 1-year high of $98.47.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $3.20 per share. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.79%.

PCAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.20.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

