Todd Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,977 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Akamai Technologies worth $25,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,620 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,517 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 13.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,144 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.84.

NASDAQ AKAM traded up $1.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $119.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 618,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,344. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.65 and a 1-year high of $120.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.76.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.17). Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $965.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.57 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total value of $492,888.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,821.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Akamai Technologies news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 3,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total transaction of $374,660.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,641.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total transaction of $492,888.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,821.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,922 shares of company stock valued at $2,480,245 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

