Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 22,582 Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Todd Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,191,649 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 22,582 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $20,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in América Móvil by 437.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,657,861 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $373,465,000 after acquiring an additional 14,371,448 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of América Móvil by 83,299.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,190,495 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $203,667,000 after buying an additional 11,177,077 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the second quarter valued at about $53,739,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 19.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,488,612 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $226,972,000 after buying an additional 1,742,255 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in América Móvil during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,920,000. 5.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMX. UBS Group raised their price objective on América Móvil from $21.00 to $22.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of América Móvil from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.47.

América Móvil stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.06. 964,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,311,495. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $15.99 and a 12 month high of $23.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.99.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.27). América Móvil had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.47 billion. Equities research analysts expect that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

