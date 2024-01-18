Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 296 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Todd Asset Management LLC cut its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,395 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $28,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.3% during the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 21,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 19.8% during the second quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in International Business Machines by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 5,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 4.4% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 17,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on IBM. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.77.

IBM traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $166.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,653,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,641,624. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $151.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.76. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $167.82.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 88.06%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

