Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 5,134 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Todd Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 490,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,134 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of AerCap worth $30,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of AerCap during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of AerCap by 2,460.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of AerCap by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AerCap by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AerCap from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AerCap in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AerCap in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on AerCap in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on AerCap from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AerCap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.43.

AerCap Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AER traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.49. The stock had a trading volume of 733,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,744. The company has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. AerCap Holdings has a 12-month low of $49.58 and a 12-month high of $75.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.09 and a 200-day moving average of $65.36.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 33.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

