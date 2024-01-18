Torrent Capital (CVE:TORR) Stock Price Up 11.7%

Torrent Capital Ltd. (CVE:TORR – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 11.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.67 and last traded at C$0.67. Approximately 3,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 15,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.69. The stock has a market cap of C$16.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 0.73.

Torrent Capital Ltd. operates as an investment company, invests primarily in the securities of public and private companies. It also provides advisory services for corporate finance and capital markets. The company was formerly known as Metallum Resources Inc and changed its name to Torrent Capital Ltd.

