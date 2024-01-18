Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Given New C$15.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 69.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$15.50 to C$15.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Total Energy Services Stock Up 3.9 %

TSE:TOT traded up C$0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$8.86. The company had a trading volume of 69,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,120. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.85. Total Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$7.36 and a 12-month high of C$10.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$354.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.96.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.06. Total Energy Services had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of C$232.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$224.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Total Energy Services will post 1.8060345 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

