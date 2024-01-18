TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVZ) Stock Price Down 0.9%

TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVZ – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.49 and last traded at $27.52. Approximately 4,305 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 10,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.78.

TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $63.36 million, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.24.

TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF Company Profile

The TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF (DIVZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund holds an actively-managed, concentrated portfolio of US-listed companies that are favorably valued and have attractive dividends. The fund also seeks to deliver lower volatility than the overall market.

