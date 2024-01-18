TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Trading Down 3.9%

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.69 and last traded at $0.71. Approximately 1,026,116 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 1,202,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HSBC lowered TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Get TuSimple alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on TSP

TuSimple Trading Up 29.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $112.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.32.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. TuSimple had a negative net margin of 8,526.32% and a negative return on equity of 38.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSP. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TuSimple by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,883,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,241 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TuSimple by 14.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,735,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,787,000 after buying an additional 1,631,539 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of TuSimple by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,166,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,577,000 after buying an additional 1,447,091 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in TuSimple by 467.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,643,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001,379 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TuSimple by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,131,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,198,000 after acquiring an additional 398,068 shares in the last quarter. 24.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TuSimple Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and Asia-Pacific region. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TuSimple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuSimple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.