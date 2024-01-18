TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Trading Down 3.9%

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.69 and last traded at $0.71. Approximately 1,026,116 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 1,202,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.
Separately, HSBC lowered TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.
TuSimple Trading Up 29.3 %
TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. TuSimple had a negative net margin of 8,526.32% and a negative return on equity of 38.84%.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSP. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TuSimple by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,883,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,241 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TuSimple by 14.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,735,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,787,000 after buying an additional 1,631,539 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of TuSimple by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,166,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,577,000 after buying an additional 1,447,091 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in TuSimple by 467.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,643,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001,379 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TuSimple by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,131,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,198,000 after acquiring an additional 398,068 shares in the last quarter. 24.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TuSimple Company Profile
TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and Asia-Pacific region. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.
