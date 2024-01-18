UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Wells Fargo MLP Ex-Energy ETN (NYSEARCA:LMLP) Trading 5.3% Higher

UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Wells Fargo MLP Ex-Energy ETN (NYSEARCA:LMLP – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.28 and last traded at $3.00. 40,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 30,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.

UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Wells Fargo MLP Ex-Energy ETN Stock Up 5.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.00 and its 200 day moving average is $3.00.

