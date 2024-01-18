UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Stake Lessened by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,265,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,478 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $52,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UGI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,745,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,631,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,154,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,221,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,654 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in UGI by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,130,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $780,140,000 after buying an additional 1,141,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in UGI by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,567,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,628,000 after buying an additional 974,540 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI Trading Down 2.5 %

UGI stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.82. The stock had a trading volume of 739,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,972. UGI Co. has a twelve month low of $20.19 and a twelve month high of $43.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.54.

UGI Dividend Announcement

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. UGI had a negative net margin of 16.82% and a positive return on equity of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is -20.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of UGI from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UGI

UGI Profile

(Free Report)

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.