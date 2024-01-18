Ultra (UOS) Price Hits $0.19 on Top Exchanges

Ultra (UOS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $68.48 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra token can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000466 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Ultra

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 357,188,328 tokens. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 357,188,327.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.20670904 USD and is down -0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $1,113,094.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

