UniBot (UNIBOT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $18.52 Million

UniBot (UNIBOT) traded down 15.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. UniBot has a total market capitalization of $80.03 million and $18.52 million worth of UniBot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, UniBot has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar. One UniBot token can now be bought for about $80.03 or 0.00193632 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UniBot Profile

UniBot’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. UniBot’s official Twitter account is @teamunibot. UniBot’s official message board is medium.com/@uniboteth. The official website for UniBot is unibot.app.

UniBot Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBot (UNIBOT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UniBot has a current supply of 1,000,000. The last known price of UniBot is 92.84243916 USD and is down -12.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $18,513,859.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unibot.app/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniBot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniBot should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniBot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

