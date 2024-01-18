VanEck CMCI Commodity Strategy ETF (OTCMKTS:CMCI) Trading 0.7% Higher

VanEck CMCI Commodity Strategy ETF (OTCMKTS:CMCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.85 and last traded at $23.85. 39 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.68.
VanEck CMCI Commodity Strategy ETF Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.40.
VanEck CMCI Commodity Strategy ETF Company Profile
China Modern Agricultural Information, Inc engages in the production and distribution of fresh milk. It operates through the following businesses: Fresh Milk Sales, Processing and Sales of Green Organic Fertilizer, and Assisting Local Farmers with their Fresh Milk Sales. The company was founded on December 22, 2008 and is headquartered in Harbin, China.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than VanEck CMCI Commodity Strategy ETF
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Consumer staples vs. consumer discretionary
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- What does consumer price index measure?
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Rio Tinto and BHP stock: Can mining giants unearth profit growth?
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck CMCI Commodity Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck CMCI Commodity Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.