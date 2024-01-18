VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MBBB) Shares Down 0.7%

VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MBBB – Get Free Report) dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.31 and last traded at $21.32. Approximately 6,189 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.47.

VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.55.

About VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF

The VanEck Moody’s Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (MBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of BBB-rated corporate bonds issued in the US domestic market. MBBB was launched on Dec 1, 2020 and is managed by VanEck.

