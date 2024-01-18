Various Eateries (LON:VARE) Shares Down 3.5%

Various Eateries PLC (LON:VARE – Get Free Report) was down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 25.10 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 25.10 ($0.32). Approximately 750 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 235,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26 ($0.33).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 329.99, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of £45.51 million, a P/E ratio of -236.36 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 26.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 28.76.

Various Eateries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates restaurant and hotel sites in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Restaurant and Hotel. The company operates two brands across 15 locations, which include Coppa Club, a multi-use, all-day concept that combines restaurant, terrace, café, lounge, bar, and workspaces; and Tavolino, a restaurant for Italian food.

