Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.600-1.900 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $680.0 million-$740.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $720.0 million. Veeco Instruments also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 1.580-1.650 EPS.

Veeco Instruments Stock Up 5.1 %

VECO traded up $1.53 on Thursday, reaching $31.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 866,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,443. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 1.29. Veeco Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $32.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.90.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.17. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $177.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VECO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Benchmark raised their price target on Veeco Instruments from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Veeco Instruments

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Veeco Instruments news, CEO William John Miller sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $871,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 530,152 shares in the company, valued at $15,400,915.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William John Miller sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $871,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 530,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,400,915.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 15,000 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $435,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,920.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,900 shares of company stock worth $1,330,695. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veeco Instruments

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veeco Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 470.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Veeco Instruments during the first quarter worth $47,000. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veeco Instruments

(Get Free Report)

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.