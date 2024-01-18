Vicapsys Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:VICP) Stock Price Down 61.7%

Vicapsys Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VICP – Get Free Report) shares were down 61.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.05 and last traded at $1.05. Approximately 335 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2,904% from the average daily volume of 11 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.74.

Vicapsys Life Sciences Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.88.

Vicapsys Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:VICP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Vicapsys Life Sciences

Vicapsys Life Sciences, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of VICAPSYN, a proprietary product. The company's product is applied to transplantation therapies and related stem-cell applications in the transplantation field. It also develops VYBRIN, a product based on CXCL12 for prevention of post-surgical adhesions in abdominal surgery, coating of implantable medical devices and other implants to eliminate fibrosis, and wound healing with a focus on diabetic ulcers.

