Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA – Get Free Report) was down 3.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as €26.13 ($28.71) and last traded at €26.40 ($29.01). Approximately 3,448,491 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 121% from the average daily volume of 1,560,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €27.28 ($29.98).

Vonovia Stock Down 3.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is €26.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is €23.17. The firm has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39, a P/E/G ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development and Care segments. The company offers property management services; property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

