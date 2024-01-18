VVS Finance (VVS) Price Down 11.8% This Week

VVS Finance (VVS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. VVS Finance has a total market cap of $134.47 million and $1.81 million worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VVS Finance token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, VVS Finance has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About VVS Finance

VVS Finance’s launch date was November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 85,556,745,845,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,024,932,587,194 tokens. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. VVS Finance’s official website is vvs.finance.

VVS Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VVS Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VVS Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VVS Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

