Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $201.90

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$201.90 and last traded at C$201.84, with a volume of 298030 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$198.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WCN shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from C$141.00 to C$146.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from C$223.00 to C$230.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from C$156.00 to C$167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$176.92.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$191.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$188.29. The stock has a market cap of C$52.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.68.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.52 by C$0.05. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of C$2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.77 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 8.72458 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.387 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.05%.

Insider Activity at Waste Connections

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Andres Nielsen sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$140.50, for a total transaction of C$70,250.00. In other news, Senior Officer Robert Michael Cloninger sold 1,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$129.87, for a total value of C$153,895.95. Also, Senior Officer Robert Andres Nielsen sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$140.50, for a total transaction of C$70,250.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,782 shares of company stock valued at $969,634. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Stories

